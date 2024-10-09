Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,911 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.