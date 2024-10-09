Diversified Trust Co Acquires 42,160 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

