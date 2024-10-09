Diversified Trust Co Acquires 496 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

