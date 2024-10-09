Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,843 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.