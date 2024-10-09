Diversified Trust Co Buys 328 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

