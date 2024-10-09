Diversified Trust Co Buys 674 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 70.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.