Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Confluent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

