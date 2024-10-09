Diversified Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock worth $1,399,541. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

