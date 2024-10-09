Diversified Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.