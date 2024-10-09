Diversified Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.