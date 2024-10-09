Diversified Trust Co Has $958,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.9 %

OMCL stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

