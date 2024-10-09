Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 63.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

