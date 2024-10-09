Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,716 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workday alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Workday by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,613 shares of company stock worth $76,348,820. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.