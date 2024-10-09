Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,170 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

EME stock opened at $439.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.36.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.