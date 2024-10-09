Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 238.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

