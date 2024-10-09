Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

