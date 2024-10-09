Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NYSE HUN opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

