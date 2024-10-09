Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and approximately $550.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009623 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00105493 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,294,086,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
