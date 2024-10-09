Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

DBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.88. The company has a market cap of C$770.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

