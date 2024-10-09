Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $354,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.