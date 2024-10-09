Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

