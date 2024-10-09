Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 131,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

DPZ opened at $411.21 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

