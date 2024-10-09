Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Hits $0.0560

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 2% against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $1.82 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00254771 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.05037596 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,394,981.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.