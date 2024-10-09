DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DV stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

