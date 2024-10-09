Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 92.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $614.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.85%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

