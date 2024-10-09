DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

