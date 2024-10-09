Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.79 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.