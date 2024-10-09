Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Decreased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 761,590 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,278,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.79 and a 1-year high of $118.31.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

