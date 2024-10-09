DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

