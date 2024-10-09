Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

