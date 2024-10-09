Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,264 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.