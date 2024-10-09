Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.