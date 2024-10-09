Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

