Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $480.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.