Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after buying an additional 1,360,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 804,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 460,928 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

