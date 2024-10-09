Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,167.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,171.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,075.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

