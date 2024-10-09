Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $400.34 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.66 and its 200-day moving average is $385.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.