Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $613.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.14. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.