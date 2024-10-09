Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

