Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

