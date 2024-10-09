Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $3.63 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

