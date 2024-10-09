Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.