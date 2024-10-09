Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

