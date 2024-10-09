Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

