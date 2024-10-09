Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.