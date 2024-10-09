Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.