Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after buying an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,104,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.