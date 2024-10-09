Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 768 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

