Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.09 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and $450,535.05 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Dynex alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,304,974 coins and its circulating supply is 96,307,322 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,296,146.90569888. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31053383 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $401,069.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.