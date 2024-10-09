Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,160.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $139,981,833. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.30. 3,345,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,396,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

